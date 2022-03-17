Kaizer Chiefs need to win after hogging the headlines recently

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs remain one of the most revered clubs in continental football. So much so that it’s relatively easy for them to attract attention — not only on the pitch but off it as well. This feat should propel them to win week in and week out. It must be every club’s dream, not only on the continent but around the globe, to join forces with the African Club of the Century Al Ahly. And Chiefs achieved that feat agreeing to host the Red Devils at their base, the Taung Village, last Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Pharaohs were in need of fully-equipped facilities for their training ahead of their CAF Champions League group stage tie against Mamelodi Sundowns. And with the recommendation of coach Pitso Mosimane, they requested the Village. But Chiefs took that up a notch, allowing Ahly to also use their dressing room at the FNB Stadium. And that didn’t go down well with Downs’ co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi who raised it in the aftermath at FNB. “I wish I could say beating the champions (was sweeter). But I think what was sweeter for me is beating a collaboration,” said Mngqithi after their 1-0 win over Ahly. “Winning this match was sweeter because I felt Chiefs were being spiteful.”

The Red Devils have since left South Africa, leaving Amakhosi to pick up the pieces and face the wrath of those who echo the sentiments of Mngqithi. So how will Chiefs shut out the outside noise? They must win at all costs. Wins will shut up their detractors all round. After all, there are those who feel that Chiefs are not worthy to sit on the same table as Downs and Ahly, given that they are yet to win the African crown, despite finishing as runners-up last term. For Chiefs to qualify for the continental showpiece they’ll have to finish in the top two on the log standings. But currently, their future is still up in the air as they trail leaders Downs by 16 points, although they still have four games in hand.

Story continues below Advertisment

With no guarantees that they’ll win those games, let alone play all of them as they have a pending arbitration case after forfeiting two games in December due to the outbreak of Covid-19 at their base, Chiefs cannot afford to drop any points. Tomorrow night they’ll host Golden Arrows at the Calabash, with a draw or loss not an option as full points will take them to the second spot on the log. They’ll be confident that they can win the game thanks to an impressive outing recently. Since the season resumed after the Christmas break, Amakhosi have dropped only two points out of a possible nine. But in the same breath, they can’t afford to think that they are running like a well-oiled machine. They have their Achilles heel, especially in the final third.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Arrows is a good team, like any other team in the league. Every game has different elements so we are going to have to be disciplined and play well against Arrows and hopefully get a result,” Chiefs’ midfielder Kearyn Baccus said. “We are going to fight until the end. And hopefully we are going to get (to the top) in these last 10 games or so. We are looking forward to playing the rest of the matches and we cannot wait to finish the league season on a very strong note.” @Mihlalibaleka

Story continues below Advertisment