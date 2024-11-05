Kaizer Chiefs needs a player like Bongani Zungu, says Mandla Masango

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Mandla Masango has suggested that the Soweto giants consider signing former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu. Zungu is currently a free agent after parting ways with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns before the start of the new season.

After a promising start to the season, which saw Amakhosi secure two wins against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, many believed they had finally turned the corner. However, two league loses from SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns have seen those high hopes slowly fade away. Carling Knockout Press Conference



— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 1, 2024 Amakhosi also saw their hopes of claiming silverware this season dented after suffering an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Sundowns in the Carling Knockout. Masango, a member of Amakhosi’s league-winning squad under English coach Stuart Baxter during the 2014/15 season, believes the Soweto giants could benefit from signing Zungu. “I think has done well there’s a new excitement at Kaizer Chiefs supporters are always attending games because what Nabi is cooking.

“You can see that he wants to play more counter attacks and he wants to try and neutralise the midfield and he wants to build from the back also. “In my opinion maybe a player like (Bongani) Zungu who is currently a free agent. “I think he (Nabi) just needs a pivot who can be the link between the defence and the attack,“ Masango said an interview with Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.