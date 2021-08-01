Kaizer Chiefs’ newbies get some time in the legs in pre-season win over Orlando Pirates

JOHANNESBURG - Top goalkeeping by Brandon Peterson helped Kaizer Chiefs beat arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 4-3 on penalties in the ninth edition of the Carling Black Label Cup. It had been two years since the last edition of the ‘Beer Cup’, after last year’s match wascancelled amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s match was also played under the ‘new normal regulations’, behind closed doors at Orlando Stadium.

With the two teams having had contrasting pre-season outings, after Pirates finished their campaign early in June and Chiefs in July due to the CAF Champions League final, where they lost to Al Ahly, there two teams were expected to be at different levels of fitness. This match is meant to be a gauge of the readiness of the two teams and if their new signings would make a seamless transition into the sides ahead of the new season. All the attention were always going to be on Chiefs, though, after they signed no less than eight payers since their transfer ban came to an end.

Indeed, the introduction of newbies – Kaogelo Sekgota, Phathutshedzo Nange, Sifiso Hlanti and Cole Alexander – early in the second half added more numbers to Chiefs’ attacking contingent that had already troubled the Pirates defence in the first half – albeit without success. The impact of Chiefs’ newbies should have paid off after Sabelo Radebe forced Ntsikelelo Nyauza to concede a handball inside his own penalty area. But Daniel Cardoso was casual in his spot-kick, with Richard Ofori guessing right to parry the kick away from his goal. Pirates, a team that has kept the bulk of its playing personnel after making only three signings for next season – Bandile Shandu, Kwanda Mngonyama and Goodman Mosele – were on defensive mode for the best part of the game despite having a largely balanced starting line-up.

With Pirates failing to come out of the blocks, it meant that there was little service to their marksmen Gabadinho Mhango and Thembinkosi Lorch, who were forced to collect the ball from the midfield at times, while Namibian Deon Hotto had little impact in the game. Hotto’s realistic chance was when he teed up Mhango from close-range, but the latter saw his effort saved by Itumeleng Khune early in the second half. But despite not being the most attacking side, Tebogo Tlolane had another chance to put his side ahead late in the game. But his effort was saved by substitute goalie Peterson whose rebound was cleared by Njabulo Blom.