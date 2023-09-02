The form of Kaizer Chiefs’ striking unit couldn’t have peaked at a better time considering they will face one of their fiercest rivals this afternoon. Chiefs will host Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final at FNB Stadium today (3pm).

The match has attracted much attention, especially with the Brazilians having cracked the whip on Amakhosi in recent years, including in this campaign’s second game in the DStv Premiership.

Since that fateful day in Atteridgeville, Sundowns have extended their winning streak to seven matches in a row, while Chiefs’ season is starting to take shape. Chiefs have won their last two league matches – scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets in the process – to the relief of coach Molefi Ntseki and the supporters. Chiefs’ turn of events has been propelled by their marksmen, which includes newbie Pule Mmodi who scored three goals in those games – two at home to AmaZulu and one cracker at Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

Ntseki feels that the form of the new players is a sign that he’s stamping his authority as a coach after he received an underwhelming reception from the supporters. “I think it’s the role of the coach to get the best out of the players. I usually say ‘in order for me to be a good coach, I have to make them good players’,” Ntseki said. “What is important for Pule and other new players is to adapt to the approach and understand what it is like to play for a team such as Kaizer Chiefs. Everybody is working hard, and everybody is trying to understand the pressure that comes with being in and out of (ball) possession.”

But while Ntseki’s appointment and the signing of new players like Mmodi is starting to bear fruit, Ntseki knows that they are not a well-oiled machine like Sundowns.

The Brazilians haven’t started the season with a 100% winning record by fluke. They are continuing with the dominance that has seen them win six titles in succession. For Chiefs there’s plenty at stake, such as taking a step closer to reaching the MTN8 final and ending their eight-year trophy drought. “We are not giving them respect because we lost to them in the last game. We are going into the game knowing that we want to win the game, and a lot is at stake,” Ntseki said.

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has injury concerns with Peter Shalulile, Abubeker Nassir, Rushine de Reuck, Thapelo Morena and Thapelo Maseko all ruled out. “We had a little bit of a scare on Wednesday in training with Sipho Mbule feeling a bit of pain and swelling on the knee,” Mokwena said. “Grant Kekana had to go under observation because of discomfort after the match against Polokwane City. However, we are in a better position in terms of injuries than we were before the previous game.”

Sundowns are not about to lose their momentum though, and Mokwena stressed that his team have lost none of their desire.