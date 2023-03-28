Kaizer Chiefs on the verge of landing two huge targets — reports

Durban — Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly on the verge of landing two of their biggest transfer targets for next season. TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango and Cape Town City attacker Mduduzi Mdantsane have agreed, in principle, to lucrative moves to the Naturena-based club, joining SuperSport United’s Thatayaone Ditlokwe, who will also join in the new season.

The Soweto giants were after the signature of Mdantsane during the January transfer window with initial reports suggesting it was City who turned down Chiefs' offer. However, City head coach Eric Tinkler set the record straight by revealing that it was Amakhosi who pulled out at the last minute when it looked like the deal would go through.

“It was literally at the last minute that Kaizer Chiefs opted not to go through with the deal but I don’t know the exact details behind that. The player himself had already been informed, I knew about it myself,” he said while on Marawa Sports Worldwide. It appears, according to reports, the Glamour Boys have reevaluated their ambitions and have gone back for the versatile 28-year-old. Amongst Chiefs’ plans for next season is to beef up a defensive unit that has hampered their ambitions this campaign, making the signing of Msimango a sensible one.

Amakhosi head coach Arthur Zwane will also have to replace squad players like Eric Matoho and Austin Dube, who are both set to depart the club in search of minutes on the pitch. Mdantsane will also bolster the club’s attacking options in the ‘No 10’ role which has been occupied by youngster Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Mduduzi Shabalala. @ScribeSmiso