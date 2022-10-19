Kaizer Chiefs out to bounce back against TS Galaxy

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Chippa United when they face TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. The loss to Chippa stunted Chiefs' progress momentarily, given their three-match winning streak before their 2-1 defeat on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Before defeat to Chippa, Amakhosi gathered momentum in consecutive Premiership victories against SuperSport United, Swallows FC and Stellenbosch FC. Chiefs currently occupy fourth spot on the Premiership standings, amassing a total of 17 points after 11 games. Reflecting on Chiefs' defeat against Chippa, coach Arthur Zwane mentioned that he felt disappointed at his team’s momentum being broken, given that they had controlled the tempo of the game.

“I am more than just disappointed. In terms of the results, yes, I think this could have been a very good present for the chairperson, especially playing at home,” Zwane said. “We were on a roll in terms of not losing games at home. That’s another thing that makes me disappointed.

“We could have easily given the chairperson a good present. I hate to lose, especially games like these where at some point we had control of the game.” While Zwane laments Chiefs’ recent loss to Chippa, TS Galaxy are winless in their last seven league matches. TS Galaxy head into the match on the back of a 0-0 draw against Swallows at Mbombela Stadium and are currently 11th on the log.

TS Galaxy’s record in their last five matches does not make for good reading either, as they have picked up three defeats and two draws. Speaking ahead of the match, former Chiefs star Bernard Parker said that he is excited at the prospect of facing his old club. "I hope I receive a warm reception and a welcome back," Parker said.

"I hope to get that because of what I've done there. I've done a lot in the past 11 years, and I am anticipating a welcoming feeling. The feeling hasn't sunk in yet. "I'm sure it will sink in once I put my foot (on) the FNB Stadium. It's a feeling that I'm feeling for the first time, and I don't know how to describe this feeling. "I don't know how I will be on the day, but I'm looking forward to it and I hope on the day it will be a warm feeling."