Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Cavin Johnson as club prepare to announce Nasreddine Nabi’s arrival

Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with Cavin Johnson as they prepare to announce the arrival of Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi. Johnson joined the club as head of the academy, but was elevated to the position of interim head coach following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki as the season approached the half-way point.

Breaking News! Chiefs and Cavin Johnson part ways



We wish to thank Mr Johnson for his contribution to Kaizer Chiefs and wish him well in the future.https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/xMR8djdTlu — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 1, 2024 Johnson’s appointment was always thought to be temporary, but a brief upturn in results led to speculation he would be given the keys to the kingdom on a full-time basis.

However, a torrid run of form towards the end of the campaign saw the club look abroad for a new man to lead the club. That man appears to be Nabi, whose appointment is expected to be announced soon. “Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to an amicable parting of ways with head of Academy, Cavin Johnson,” the club announced on their website and social media channels on Monday night. “Johnson joined Kaizer Chiefs in September 2023 to take up his role at the Club. The departure is part of the restructuring process that the Club is undertaking,” they continued.