Kaizer Chiefs part ways with defender Sibusiso Mabiliso

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs have announced their decision to part ways with defender Sibusiso Mabiliso after a single season at the club. The 23-year-old has had a torrid period at the Naturena club since his arrival from AmaZulu last year, however it appears both Chiefs and Mabiliso have agreed to the termination of the player’s contract by mutual consent.

The Rustenburg-born player struggled to claim a starting berth under previous coach Stuart Baxter for the better part of last season, making just six appearances for the club. With injury to first choice left-back Sifiso Hlanti, it was expected that Mabiliso would finally get his chance, however that didn't materialise as the right-footed Reeve Frosler slotted into the position. Mabiliso has represented the national under-23 side and was expected to form a part of new coach Arthur Zwane's plans to refresh and build a sustainable model for the club but it appears the technical staff have no confidence in his abilities and have decided to release him.

The former AmaZulu man's exit coincides with the arrival of Mozambique international Edmilson Dove. The 28-year-old defender sealed a sensational return to South Africa on Thursday and secured a two-year deal at Chiefs. The ex-Cape Town City utility player fits the profile of both a left-footed central defender and left back, which seems to have given Chiefs room to release Mabiliso. Numerous reports have pointed towards a move to Swallows FC for Mabiliso.

