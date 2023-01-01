Kaizer Chiefs planning to unleash ‘fearless’ teen if Caleb Bimenyimana fails to recover for next game

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Arthur Zwane is not sweating over the fitness level of striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana for their next match on Saturday night. Chiefs finished the first half of the season on a high note as they beat arch-rivals Orlando Pirates to end fourth on the log with 21 points.

On New Year’s Eve, the Glamour Boys were eager to continue with their momentum as they visited Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Zwane’s men started the second half of the season on a high, beating Arrows 2-0 – thanks to goals from Bimenyimana and Edmilson Dove in the first half. Bimenyimana’s goal meant he ended the year as the league’s top goal scorer with seven goals – a great return for a player who didn’t play a lot of matches.

“I am happy for him, that’s what strikers are supposed to do. The game today has evolved where we no longer play with box-to-box strikers,” Zwane said. “You have to get players who can break the line and open spaces for others to exploit the spaces. They also have to be good at holding the ball for others. “They have to know when, how to turn and lay the ball for others to finish. I think he scored a great goal after a great movement. And that’s what we do.

“But we want to perfect that. I am happy for him (Caleb) and other players who helped him to perform well. For me, his overall performance was good.” Bimenyimana didn’t finish the game, though, as he was pulled off late due to a niggling injury and was replaced by youngster Wandile Duba. So should the Burundian be not available for Saturday’s match at home to Sekhukhune United, Duba or Mduduzi Shabalala will lead the line up front.

“I am not worried about his injury right now,” Zwane said. “If he’s injured, we’ll play the young man Wandi (Duba). He’s got huge potential to score goals. “He doesn’t have fear. As you may have seen, when he went in there, he showed he is fearless, but football is a game of mistakes, and he made some. “Make no mistake, he’s a top-class player and is going places. So I don’t have to worry. Mduduzi also came in. So we’ll improvise if he’s (Caleb) not there.”