Kaizer Chiefs player ratings vs AmaZulu: The numbers don’t read well ... for Amakhosi

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs produced an underwhelming performance and suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday evening. Amakhosi were derailed in their attempts to leap into second and are currently three points away from SuperSport United and 16 off log-leading Mamelodi Sundowns.

IOL Sports football writer Smiso Msomi provides ratings of Kaizer Chiefs players during their defeat to AmaZulu: Itumeleng Khune: 3/10 The normally reliable shot-stopper began the match in impressive style, making a couple of great saves before his nightmare began.

Khune was involved in giving away two goals against Chiefs on the night, miscalculating a cross one and contributing to a contender for the blunder of the season between him and Dove Edmilson. Reeve Frosler: 5/10 Frosler had his work cut out for him on the night as he had to contend with a resurgent Thabo Qalinge on the wing.

The 25-year-old utility player did not however have the worst night but was rather collateral damage Chiefs' defensive unit fell apart in the first half. Frosler did not offer Chiefs much going forward with his crossing at an all-time low. Zitha Kwinika: 5/10

Following his error in the last match, Kwinika was expected to keep it simple in this encounter and he did just that, and perhaps at the wrong time center-back The centre-back, alongside his partner Edmilson could not marshal Chiefs defensively and more importantly at set-piece time and therefore suffered the consequences. Dove Edmilson: 4/10

This was Edmilson's worst match in an Amakhosi shirt as their aerial weaknesses were once again exposed and his usual standards on the all dipped, leading to an unusually poor goal giveaway from him. Happy Mashiane: 3/10 Sifiso Hlanti's return to the starting 11 in the next game should not come as a surprise with Mashiane's sloppiness and defensive vulnerability laid bare by Usuthu

Yusuf Maart: 6/10 Maart took on the role of senior general in the park for Chiefs alongside two youngsters and did his job in breaking down play and ball retention very well however just missed the final pass his side needed. Samkelo Zwane: 6/10

The 21-year-old Zwane continues to earn himself supporters and a continued role in the Chiefs midfield with yet another satisfactory performance, keeping the ball ticking for Arthur Zwane's men. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo: 7/10 Mshini, although on the losing side, was undoubtedly Chiefs' best player on the night, gliding past opponents at will and creating plenty of opportunities for himself but just couldn't finish them.

Mduduzi Shabalala: 4/10 It was a disappointing first league start for the teen sensation. Although he looked lively in the early stages, Shabalala faded as Chiefs' heads dropped with the growing scoreline. Ashley Du Preez: 4/10

Du Preez, returning from injury also had a below-par overall performance, although he was responsible for getting the Chiefs penalty, that was just about all he contributed on the night. Caleb Bimenyimana: 3/10 Bimenyimana had a horror show at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, struggling to link play and create opportunities on top of a penalty miss that could've turned the match in a different direction.