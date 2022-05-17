Kaizer Chiefs plead guilty after fixture saga, ordered to pay R200,000

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs's ongoing case at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee (DC) appears to have come to end as they were fined by the PSL DC for their failure to fulfill two fixtures in December. The Amakhosi opted against fulfilling their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in late December after a Covid-19 outbreak at their Naturena training facility.

Chiefs took their matter to an Arbitrator in Advocate Nazeer Cassim who ruled in their favour, however the PSL reviewed that decision as well. PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu has now confirmed that Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC on Tuesday and pleaded guilty and were subsequently fined R200,000. “I can confirm that earlier this morning Kaizer Chiefs Football Club appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of misconduct in relation to their non-fulfilment of the two fixtures in December amid Covid," Majavu said.

"Kaizer Chiefs Football Club pleaded guilty and I accepted the plea which resulted in the DC returning a guilty verdict."

"Kaizer Chiefs Football Club was fined an amount of R200,000 of which 50% is suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence again. In fact, they have to pay R100,000." "They were further ordered to pay the costs of the sittings, which costs are to be administratively computed by the league and once so finalised they will be forwarded to Kaizer Chiefs for onward payment.” @SmisoMsomi16

