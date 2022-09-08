Kaizer Chiefs plead guilty to charges of pitch invasion and receive hefty sanction

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs pleaded guilty to charges of pitch invasion and were subsequently sanctioned for their supporters behaviour in their MTN8 quarter-final clash against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium last month. Directly after Chiefs had scored their goal, their supporters invaded the pitch, which needed the club’s management and captain, Itumeleng Khune, to help calm them down.

Story continues below Advertisement

Amakhosi, who were the away side on the day, were surprisingly called before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee (PSL DC) and on Thursday, evening PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed that the club had admitted their supporters wrongdoing and have accepted the punishment. Majavu’s statement after the DC hearing was as follows: "Kaizer Chiefs have pleaded guilty to two counts of pitch invasion and one count of delaying the restart of play after the pitch invasion. "Having listened to extensive submissions from both the prosecutor as well as their legal representative, the PSL sanctioned the club as follows:

1. A fine of R200 000 of which half is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension they're not found guilty of the same offence. 2. The league was directed to carry cost of the seating as opposed to the Kaizer Chiefs, this was on the understanding that the league as the event organiser ought to have arranged security differently 3. Kaizer Chiefs was ordered to pay the costs (if any) of the inner perimeter fence which was breached by its supporters.

Story continues below Advertisement

4. The league was also ordered to pay the costs (if any) of the outer perimeter fence which was damaged as a result of the invasion, and due to what the DC characterised as inaccurate security arrangements. 5. Both the league as well as Kaizer Chiefs’ senior officials are directed by the league to address a joint press conference at which they would be expected to convey a message to the masses out there regarding this ill-behaviour. @ScribeSmiso

Story continues below Advertisement