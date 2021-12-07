Kaizer Chiefs prepare for trip to Durban as players come out of self isolation

Durban — On the eve of a crunch meeting against Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs have gathered a group of players and are preparing for their trip to Durban. Last Thursday, Chiefs issued a letter to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), requesting that all five of their December fixtures be postponed as an outbreak of Coronavirus infections ravaged through the Amakhosi camp and forced a shutdown of their Naturena training village.

The Soweto giants announced that they had 31 players & staff confirmed with positive coronavirus results which would affect their participation in last Saturday's fixture with Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium. “The prevailing circumstances dictate that Kaizer Chiefs must sadly confirm that the Club will be unable to host the match against Cape Town City, scheduled for Saturday, 4 December at 18:00,” the club statement read.

Chief’s inability to feature against City is expected to be a forfeit of the three points and suffer a minus 3 deficit against their goal difference. Stuart Baxter’s men will look to avoid such a result this upcoming week however, as the 13 players Chiefs have available will be aided by the return of another group coming out of quarantine this week as well as those who had been cleared during the last round of testing.