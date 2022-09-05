Kaizer Chiefs raising the ire of their fans: 'Zwane's cooking, but the stove is off'

Cape Town - The five major talking points from the weekend’s Premiership action were highlighted by shock results which suggested that even at this early stage of the season, the title race is wide open. Or is it really? The feel-good factor continues to build in the ranks of unlikely heavy-hitters like AmaZulu and Royal AM.

1. Mngqithi wasn't kidding; Sundowns are not invincible In the build-up to last Friday’s Tshwane derby against SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said: "It’s not like Sundowns are invincible." Mngqithi was responding to speculation that Sundowns will win the title again without raising a sweat. After the first Tshwane derby a week ago, SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt came away after a 2-0 MTN8 defeat a disappointed man because he felt his team, who were under the cosh for most of the match, had done enough to have won the game. Six days later when he had another bite at the cherry, he inflicted a 2-1 defeat on hosts Sundowns.

2. Chiefs raising the ire of their fans: 'Zwane's cooking, but the stove is off' After Chiefs were held to a 0-0 draw by AmaZulu – even after they were awarded a penalty, the Khosi Nation took to social media to express their anger. A pick of the barbs meant for coach Arthur Zwane was one by @theomol_ and it went viral after it was retweeted many times. The prize line read: “Zwane's cooking but the stove is off.”

'Zwane is cooking but the stove is off' 😭![CDATA[]]>😭 pic.twitter.com/7051ijZ6xO — Theo (@theomol_) September 4, 2022 Chiefs now languish in the bottom half of the league standings and the situation could become volatile. At least Zwane won’t be to blame – those who appointed him should be held accountable. 3. City building up ahead of steam, now firing on all cylinders

Cape Town City ran out at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday and inflicted a first defeat of the season on TS Galaxy after six games. Khanyisa Mayo's 15th-minute goal was also the first time TS Galaxy's defence had been breached this season. There could easily have been two more goals in City’s 1-0 win. At one stage, the former Richards Bay striker Mayo had a stab at the ball in a goalmouth melee and it crossed the goalline, but the referee waved play on. This improved form comes at a time when City enters the Caf arena for a Champions League preliminary round clash. 4. Pirates lose their way after floodlight failure, and the ref gifted Maritzburg a penalty

Crestfallen Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said after his team's 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United that the floodlight failure had affected his team. “I think we were quite good at the beginning of the game until the load-shedding. After that, we were not at our best,” Riveiro said. The lights went out in the 19th minute and power was restored in 10 minutes. It would appear, Pirates' power was not restored in the rest of the game. To add to their woes, the referee awarded a gift penalty to Maritzburg, and they gratefully accepted to record only their second win of the season.

5. Coachless Marumo Gallants still sweating for a first win this season Marumo Gallants are the only team without a win in the new season after they drew 1-1 with Swallows FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Their French coach Romain Folz reportedly resigned on the eve of the match. A media report said the club's hierarchy had decided to select the team and instructed Folz to play with that combination. Folz reportedly said that it was not in his contract that the team would be selected for him and stepped aside. After Sibusiso Kumalo had scored a 38th-minute goal, it looked like Marumo Gallants could finally eke out a win, but Swallows snatched an equaliser just past the hour mark. @Herman_Gibbs