Whenever a lower-league team come up against one of the top-flight outfits, they inevitably raise their games. And in South Africa, when it’s Kaizer Chiefs, that determination is enhanced a thousand fold.

So, while Tornado FC may only be operating in the ABC Motsepe League, the Eastern Cape club won’t be total walkovers, according to Chiefs striker Bernard Parker in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup last-32 clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane (3pm kickoff).

“We have played at that stadium against Chippa United. It’s a wide and big pitch, almost similar in size to the one at FNB Stadium, which suits us well,” Parker told the Kaizer Chiefs website on Friday.

“Tornado will run at us, trying to get us out of position. We have to play our game, keeping our structure. If we do that, our quality will take over.

“Even when we play a friendly against an ABC Motsepe League side, they come out with a lot of energy, with the players looking to impress our technical staff to get scouted.

“For them, it’s the game of their lives to play against Kaizer Chiefs. However, that’s something we are used to, every team wants to beat Amakhosi.”

While coach Ernst Middendorp has had to deal with a number of injuries to key players in recent weeks – with Lebogang Manyama and Mario Booysen the latest to do down – as well as a hectic playing schedule, Parker is confident that the Amakhosi will see off Tornado FC.

“The longer the game goes on, the more chances will come our way. Accordingly, we need to convert those goal-scoring opportunities,” he said.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match - Nedbank Cup Last 32: Tornado FC vs. Kaizer Chiefs, Sunday 27 January 2019, Sisa Dukashe Stadium, 15h00.



Tickets on sale at Ticketpro, Edgars, Spar, CNA outlets: https://t.co/luOA3e4Zmk #NedbankCup #HailTheChief pic.twitter.com/QjJC8xrPHp — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 23, 2019

“It’s important to get on the front foot. We are looking at winning this game with a good margin, which will lay a good foundation for the following games.

“When we last played at Sisa Dukashe Stadium, they created an electrifying atmosphere. I am sure the match will be sold out. We are looking forward to the encounter.”

IOL Sport

