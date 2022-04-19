Kaizer Chiefs receive dates for rescheduled matches

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs have received the dates and times of the two matches they had asked to be rescheduled after they had failed to honour these fixtures citing a Covid outbreak at their Naturena based facilities. "The away match against Lamontville Golden Arrows, which was originally scheduled for 8 December 2021 will now be played in Durban on Freedom Day, 27 April 2022 at 3pm, while the other match – against Cape Town City, postponed from 4 December 2021 – will now take place on 30 April 2022 at FNB Stadium at 3pm," the club's statement read.

Amakhosi's request to honour these fixtures (which were initially supposed to take place in December) at different times seemed to be falling on deaf ears at first as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) led by the league's Prosecutor Zola Majava rejected their request and subsequently charged them for failing to fulfil their matches. The club however took the matter to the South African Football Association's Arbitration, where the initial league ruling was overturned by appointed arbitrator, Nazeer Cassim, who deemed the league's request for the game to proceed very 'reckless'. The PSL have since taken the matter to the South African High Court for further review and the results of that process are to be known on the 10th of May but in the meantime the two fixtures are set to go ahead.

"If the League is successful in the review application at High Court, then the log will be adjusted to reflect the position as if the replayed matches had not been replayed. If Kaizer Chiefs is successful in the review proceedings, then the log will reflect the outcome of the rescheduled matches," the club explained. @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport