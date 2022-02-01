Kaizer Chiefs renew seven players contracts on deadline day

Durban - The January transfer window has come and gone and title chasing Kaizer Chiefs have seven contract renewals to show for all their work done this past month. In a period marred and dominated by the potential of prying Siyethemba Sithebe away from Amazulu, the Amakhosi have opted to secure their future prospects in an attempt to form a decent foundation for a squad the club expects to bring back the glory days to Naturena.

"The club have taken advantage of the January transfer window to extend the contracts of seven of the club's most promising players." "Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Reeve Frosler, Sabelo Radebe, Happy Mashiane, Bruce Bvuma, Keletso Sifama and Thabo Mokoena have been rewarded with new contracts and will be a part of the Amakhosi family for the forseeable future," the club statement read.

The club’s Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Junior also shed light on the proceedings at Naturena. He explained that their attempts to bring fresh faces to the club were met with an unwillingness by clubs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to conclude deals. “The club did enquire about the availability of some players with a few clubs in the league. However our advances were met with a general reluctance from some of those clubs, even though the players expressed their interest in joining Amakhosi,” he said. “The club will continue to do business on a willing buyer, willing seller policy with other clubs in the future.”

Amakhosi's football manager, Bobby Motaung was very upbeat about the club's current squad depth and believes the players coach Stuart Baxter has to pick from are good enough to take the club forward. "We listened to our supporters at the beggining of the season and signed nine players. The squad now has a good balance when you look at that nine and the seven we've just extended," he expressed.