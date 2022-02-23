Kaizer Chiefs renew their partnership with Toyota

Durban — Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs together with Toyota South Africa Motor ‘solidified’ their five year partnership, a new deal that will include the motor powerhouse’s name appearing on the kit of the Amakhosi. Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director, Jessica Motaung expressed the club’s delight with aligning and working with Toyota for the past five years.

“It is thrilling for us to once again align with a multinational company such as Toyota, that is so prevalently invested in the growth of sport in South Africa and the world,” Jessica Motaung said in the club’s statement. Toyota South Africa Motors and Kaizer Chiefs Football Club are pleased to announce that their existing partnership agreement will now include the manufacturer’s logo on the Amakhosi jersey.



The Toyota logo will be emblazoned on the left sleeve of the shirt#KCToyota pic.twitter.com/iu9fNZwaZ2 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) February 23, 2022 “Our partnership is an example of how two brands who are trusted by their customers/supporters can come together in order to deliver value for each other and we have no doubt that this new positioning will see us continue to deliver for each other.” “We are looking forward to more exciting collaborations with team Toyota and we will again work toward taking millions of our supporters on this journey.”

“We will soon be announcing some great initiatives that will benefit them when they return to stadiums and on digital platforms.” Amakhosi will showcase the new addition to their kit when they take on Baroka FC on Saturday. Toyota SA Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Leon Theron revealed that the continuation of their relationship with Chiefs was a no-brainer and he is very excited about the improvements to their deal.

“Our collaboration with Chiefs has not waned, on the contrary, we are solidifying our partnership,” said Theron. “We are excited that we will now have our Toyota logo emblazoned on the sleeve of Chiefs shirts. Moreover, we could not be more excited as the replica jersey, with similar branding will soon be available at stores nationwide.” @SmisoMsomi16