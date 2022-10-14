Kaizer Chiefs’ revival to be tested against resurgent Chippa United

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs might be enjoying a purple patch for the first time under coach Arthur Zwane, but they’ll underestimate Chippa United at their own peril. ‘Poject revival’ didn’t quite get off to an ideal start at Chiefs this season, with Zwane failing to quickly establish the foundation and blueprint for the club.

But a lot has changed in the past few weeks. The mighty Amakhosi are starting to look the part, having won three league matches on the bounce. That feat has been propelled by towering striker Caleb Bimenyimana, who has racked up six goals in five games, including a hat-trick of penalties recently. Chiefs will head into the Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight hoping to continue with that winning streak. But that won’t come on a silver platter.

Before the international break, Chippa were on a roll, winning two matches on the trot under administrator masquerading as coach, Morgan Mammila. Chippa’s game plan is quite simple: park a double-decker bus and catch the opponents on the break. And it has worked against Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu. After beating Pirates, they’ll be eager to bring down another Soweto giant in Chiefs who want to get their combinations and the exploitation of pockets of space right.

Granted the responsibility will rest on Bimenyimana’s shoulders to continue his rich vein of form up front, but it’s the Chiefs midfield that needs to come to the fore. Njabulo Blom and Yusuf Maart cannot afford to lose possession in either half. They’ll have to protect the defence and string passes together. Blom, who has been exceptional since his recent return to the starting line-up, already cost the team against Stellies, a rare feat for one of his defensive qualities.

The eagerly anticipated clash between Chiefs and Chippa will serve as the main attraction in KwaZulu-Natal, with a derby in uMlazi earlier being the starter. Richards Bay will host provincial rivals Maritzburg United at King Zwelithini Stadium eager to supplant Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the log. Yes, that’s how good the rookies have been this season that they are just one point adrift of the perennial champions after 10 games.

In their last match, Richards Bay bagged a point in Orlando, an achievement for the team, given that the odds had favoured the Bucs. But returning home to face local foes all but sets Richards Bay up for a win, given that they beat AmaZulu 1-0, leading to the sacking of Brandon Truter. The Natal Rich Boys have a mixture of experience and youthfulness in their set-up. But kudos should go to the former Pirates trio of striker Luvuyo Memela, midfielder Abel Mabaso and defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who’ve guided the youngsters.

Salim Magoola has been in the form of his life in goal as well, having conceded only three goals and kept seven clean sheets in 10 games. Maritzburg, though, will be eager to match the hosts’ game plan, in the hope that this game could turn their fortunes around. The Team of Choice had a false start under coach John Maduka and the wheels appear to be coming off after their recent 3-1 loss to Stellies.