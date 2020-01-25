DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs struck an injury-time winner to defeat Golden Arrows 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon and further strengthen their grip on top spot in the Absa Premiership.
The result sees the Amakhosi extend their lead to 10 points over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns (who now have a game in hand), while Abafana Bes’thende drop to ninth place after a seventh loss of the season.
Chiefs looked the more capable team in the early minutes, using their passing game to good effect despite the pitch not being in great condition, though they initially struggled to really stretch the home side’s defence.
Even the Amakhosi’s usually excellent set piece delivery was not up to scratch through the first half, allowing the central defensive pairing of Trevor Mathiane and Nkosinathi Sibisi to dominate the Soweto side’s strikers Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic.
Arrows themselves offered only a sporadic threat on the counter attack, leaving striker Knox Mutizwa – who was playing his 100th match for the Durban club – starved of the ball and sights of goal.