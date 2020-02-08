JOHANNESBURG – It will take Kaizer Chiefs years, and more than just winning the league this season, to regain what they lost in the Steve Komphela years and what subsequently followed after him.
Chiefs’ four-season barren run did more than to bring drought to a trophy cabinet that was brimming with success. The Glamour Boys lost their aura of invincibility and sparkle, which led to many minnows believing they could get the better of Amakhosi whenever they played them. This wasn’t the case in years gone by, Chiefs used to send shivers down the spine of their opponents.
The determination that small teams took to the field with when they played Amakhosi wasn’t with the belief that they could beat them, but with the hope that if they did they would be remembered for a long time having upset the country's most supported team who have won every domestic trophy a record number of times.
But under Komphela, due to his tactical acumen and the club’s poor showing in the transfer market, Chiefs fell behind their competitors.
Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their dominance in the country and on the continent. Orlando Pirates dusted themselves from their disappointment and returned to continental football while SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits grew in the quality of their squad and trophy additions. These teams worked the transfer market better than Chiefs who have had more misses than hits in the last four years.