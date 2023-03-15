Kaizer Chiefs should get the better of bogey team Maritzburg United this weekend

Durban — Relegation-threatened Maritzburg United are the best possible opponents for a Kaizer Chiefs side looking to keep their unbeaten streak going as tensions tighten at both ends of the league table. The two clubs will battle for the third time this season when they meet at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (8pm kick-off).

The Team of Choice not only present a side dejected but also confused as they continue to miss the mark in terms of results. The return of Fadlu Davids as the club’s head coach at the beginning of the year was received with positivity amongst the Maritzburg faithful and that faith shown in him seemed to trigger a sharp turnaround in results. However, a trip to Chippa United at the end of January saw a run of three consecutive victories come to an end and they haven't recovered.

Their record of five defeats in their last six matches sees them occupy 15th spot on the DStv Premiership standings. This would suggest that they are a team that looks primed for yet another disappointing defeat to an Amakhosi side on the up. Although there are three or four other clubs involved in this season’s relegation battle, Maritzburg’s current spot will trouble them despite the likes of Golden Arrows, Chippa United, Swallows and bottom-placed Marumo Gallants being within touching distance. With the league title a mere formality for untouchable Mamelodi Sundowns, Chiefs’ only realistic achievement remains qualification for next season’s CAF Champions League.

The Naturena-based club currently trails second-placed SuperSport United by five points with eight games to go and are presented with a great chance to keep up the pressure on Matsatsantsa with victory against a frail Team of Choice. The Glamour Boys have already beaten Maritzburg twice this season and Arthur Zwane’s men have won five of their last seven matches in all competitions. It is easy to suggest that Maritzburg can no longer be labelled as a ‘bogey’ side for Chiefs after succumbing to four consecutive defeats to their next opponents, finding the back of the net once in that same period.