Kaizer Chiefs’ Sifiso Hlanti happy to be playing again after lengthy injury

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti is beaming with joy after returning to action, having spent the better part of last season out injured. While on loan at Swallows FC, Hlanti finished last season on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

During his absence, Chiefs endured another barren season as they finished fifth on the Premiership standings, leading to the departure of coach Stuart Baxter. Baxter has since been replaced by Arthur Zwane who has guided the team to two wins and three losses in the league, and MTN8 semi-finals so far. Hlanti returned to the pitch for the first time as Chiefs beat Stellenbosch FC on penalties in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

The 32-year-old left-back put in a great shift at left-back even though Amakhosi conceded in the second half after a mistake from Njabulo Ngcobo. “It wasn’t great at all after being sidelined for such a long time. There was a bit of a struggle, taking into the point that it was so sad for me,” Hlanti said. “Clearly, I love the game. And at some stage since the incident happened, I felt different. But at the same time, it was up to me to deal with the situation.

“It was one of those. But I am grateful that I am back, especially after being out for six to seven months. It’s an honour. And I’m happy to be back.” There was a huge clear out at Chiefs during the close season, with some senior players leaving the club as they were replaced with younger players. Part of the new recruits included Mozambican-born versatile player Edmilson Dove who can play as a left back and left centre back.

But Hlanti is not threatened by Dove with whom he will be competing with for a spot in the starting line-up, saying he is a welcomed his addition to Chiefs. “I am a strong person and I love challenges. So whenever there’s a challenge, that’s where I want to see myself in,” Hlanti said. “I was positive (when they signed him). The more the team signs quality players, it shows that they’ll be positive things that we’ll take as players.”

One of the positive things that the players need to bring to the club this season is silverware, especially after enduring a seven-year trophy drought. But that feat will require the team to win matches regularly. A feat that they will be eager to start implementing with their match against AmaZulu. Chiefs will host AmaZulu at Stadium FNB on Saturday, knowing that they’ll be punished at the back if they continue to be porous and commit silly mistakes.

AmaZulu have been sharpshooters in recent weeks, thanks to the exploits of their front three Bongi Ntuli, Augustine Kwem and Gadinhho Mhango. “I think they are in a good state as a team, especially given the way that they’ve approached the season. They are doing well,” Hllanti said. “We mustn’t take that for granted. But we know very well that we also have quality players. We are willing to make things happen for this coming game.

“We cannot run away from the mistakes that we’ve made as a team, because that’s how we learn and rectify them. You cannot take that away.” Chiefs and AmaZulu will use their game on Saturday as a rehearsal before clash in the MTN8 semi-finals next month. @Mihlalibaleka