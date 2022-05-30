Kaizer Chiefs sign Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs have acted swiftly in equipping new coach Arthur Zwane with quality players in his bid to restore the club’s culture and winning identity after confirming two new signings on Monday. After sacking coach Stuart Baxter due to a string of poor results for the better part of the season, Chiefs announced club legend Zwane, who’ll be assisted by Dillon Sheppard, as the new coach last week.

The duo who’ve signed three-year deals are expected to release a host of players at the end of next month while new blood will be injected to ensure that Chiefs return to the pinnacle of local football. On Monday, Chiefs got the ball rolling, announcing that they’ve captured the services of Stellenbosch FC duo Ashely Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika, albeit not disclosing the longevity of their deals. ALSO READ: Peter Shalulile credits Mamelodi Sundowns team, coaches after recording breaking night at PSL Awards

“We are very happy to have acquired the services of the two players and look forward to welcoming them to the Village when we start with our preparations for next season,” said Zwane. “The two lads have the qualities we need as Amakhosi. We believe they will quickly adjust to our way of play and deliver the goods for the millions of supporters who have been hungry for success for a number of years.” Du Preez, 24, and Kwinika, 28, are suitable personnel for the direction that Chiefs are taking, given that they are below 30 and still coachable, while the latter is a club product after leaving in 2016.

“We know Zitha Kwinika well because he was here with us until 2016. We have seen his growth and progress as a professional player over the years,” Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung said.

“We have also been impressed by Du Preez. He is young, fearless and has done remarkably well in the league. We believe they will add value to the team from next season.” Chiefs’ Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Junior also thanked the Winelands-based club, and its CEO Rob Benadie, for agreeing to sell them the duo and handling the negotiations in a professional way. “We know it’s not easy losing your two key players but Stellenbosch FC’s management were willing to listen when we came knocking and we concluded a deal that makes sense for both parties,” he said.

