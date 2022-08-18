Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs sign Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs announced Burundi International striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana as the club's latest signing on Thursday afternoon

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs announced Burundi International striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana as the club's latest signing on Thursday afternoon. Photo: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

Published 1h ago

Durban — Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs announced Burundi International striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana as the club's latest signing on Thursday afternoon.

"Kaizer Chiefs have signed striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana on a two-year deal with a further one-year option," the club announced on their social media account.

"Bimenyimana was born in Bujumbura. His exceptional football talent has seen him play in a variety of countries. Welcome to the Amakhosi Family."

The 24-year-old has played in Rwanda, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Kazakhstan, and then signed for a club in Ukraine at the beginning of the year but couldn’t proceed with the contract due to the invasion by Russia.

He signed with Amakhosi after impressing during a three week trial.

The Naturena-based club have openly shared their ambition to re-establish a sustainable model for the upcoming years and revamp their playing personnel.

Following the arrival of Ashley du Preez and Yusuf Maart, Chiefs have certainly put their money where their mouths are and have splashed the cash with more than 10 players signed.

Coach Arthur Zwane has previously revealed his and the club's desire to fill two vacant spots in terms of playing personnel, that of a natural No 9 and a left-footed centre back.

Mozambican international Dove Edmilson was recently announced to cover one for those spots and it now appears Bimenyimana has emerged as the final piece of Zwane's jigsaw.

Chiefs host Richards Bay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening (8pm kick-off).

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

