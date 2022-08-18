Kaizer Chiefs sign Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana

"Kaizer Chiefs have signed striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana on a two-year deal with a further one-year option," the club announced on their social media account.

"Bimenyimana was born in Bujumbura. His exceptional football talent has seen him play in a variety of countries. Welcome to the Amakhosi Family."

The 24-year-old has played in Rwanda, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Kazakhstan, and then signed for a club in Ukraine at the beginning of the year but couldn’t proceed with the contract due to the invasion by Russia.

He signed with Amakhosi after impressing during a three week trial.