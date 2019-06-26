James Kotei, 25, is a defensive midfielder who has moved to Naturena from Simba Sport Club in Tanzania. Photo: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

There have been several announcements of players leaving Kaizer Chiefs during the off-season, but the Amakhosi fans were finally given something to celebrate on Wednesday. Chiefs revealed that they have signed Ghana midfielder James Kotei on a three-year contract.

Kotei, 25, is a defensive midfielder who has moved to Naturena from Simba Sport Club in Tanzania.

His position could mean that Willard Katsande is under pressure to retain his place.

Kotei is the second signing in recent weeks, following the earlier capture of Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole.

“More player movement details will be released in due course,” the club said on their website on Wednesday.

Chiefs have let a number of players leave following the end of last season, such as Ryan Moon, Hendrick Ekstein, Bhongolethu Jayiya‚ Gustavo Paez and Virgil Vries, among others.

Coach Ernst Middendorp himself seems to have avoided the axe, and is being given a chance to rebuild the squad ahead of the new season.

Kotei comes highly recommended, having helped Simba reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League last season.

He was also the player of the year, although he has yet to earn an international cap with Ghana.

