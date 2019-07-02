Samir Nurković is Amakhosi's latest acquisition as the Serbian joins them on a three-year-deal. Photo: @KaizerChiefs via Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs announced their a new signing a short while ago. Samir Nurković is Amakhosi's latest acquisition as the Serbian joins them on a three-year-deal.

Nurković was in prolific form while at KFC Komano.

He scored 12 goals in 13 apprearances while at the Slovak club.

According to Chiefs Twitter account he will wear the number 9 jersey.

Kaizer Chiefs welcome their new player, Samir Nurković, on a three-year contract.



The striker was born in the Republic of Serbia in 1992.



He recently played for KFC Komarno, where he had an impressive 2018/19 season.



In other transfer news from Naturena, the Soweto giants are set to name Kearyn Baccus as one of their new players.

Chiefs and Melbourne City in Australia have agreed terms and an official announcement is set to be made later this week.

