Lazarous Kambole in action for Zesco United against Kaizer Chiefs in January. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

After yet another season of discontent, Kaizer Chiefs are finally making some serious moves. The Amakhosi, starved of silverware over the last few years, have insisted that they will address the shortcomings in the team over the off-season.

And Chiefs pleased their fans no end on Tuesday when they first tweeted “Breaking News!”, before eventually revealing that they have captured the signature of Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole of Zesco United.

Kambole has been on the Chiefs radar for weeks, but rumours need to be turned into confirmations and signatures on dotted lines, and that is what the Glamour Boys have delivered.

Kambole, 25, has concluded a three-year deal with Kaizer Motaung’s team, starting on 1 July.

“Breaking News: Building For The Season. Kambole joins Chiefs! Kaizer Chiefs have agreed on a deal to sign Lazalous Kambole from Zesco United FC on a three-year contract. Kambole is 25 years old and will join Amakhosi effectively on 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022,” was how Chiefs announced the news on Tuesday.

Coach Ernst Middendorp will hope that Kambole is the solution to their goal-scoring problems.

Chiefs, having finished in a lowly ninth position, scored just 33 goals in 30 league games last season, despite having a star-studded strike-force that included Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro, Bernard Parker, Ryan Moon and Dumsani Zuma.

Moon has subsequently been cut from the squad.

Kambole played for Zambia in the recent Cosafa Cup, and has an impressive seven international goals to his name in 15 matches, according to the national-football-teams.com website.

Chiefs fans may catch a glimpse of Kambole for the first time in the Carling Cup against Orlando Pirates, which takes place on 28 July at the FNB Stadium.

Kambole joins @KaizerChiefs

ZESCO agree a deal with Kaiser Chiefs.

Kambole holds a record of the fastest hat-trick in the CAF Champions league of 2018/19.

