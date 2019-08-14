Kaizer Chiefs say they are considering taking legal action after a Sundowns official said that they are in negotiations with the Amakhosi to sign Khama Billiat. Photo: BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have insisted that reports about Khama Billiat possibly moving back to Mamelodi Sundowns are “completely false and uncalled for”. The Amakhosi reacted to a story on the TimesLIVE website that quoted Sundowns official Yogesh Singh as saying that Masandawana are “willing to do whatever is needed” to secure Billiat’s services at Chloorkop once more.

Rumours abound that Patrice Motsepe’s team are offering between R13-15 million and a few players to land the Billiat deal, and Singh said that Sundowns are in negotiations with Chiefs about the Zimbabwean star.

But the Glamour Boys slammed the reigning league champions.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to put it on record that the information being peddled in the media about the club negotiating with Mamelodi Sundowns is COMPLETELY FALSE AND UNCALLED FOR,” Chiefs said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that there was an approach by Sundowns during the Afcon for the services of Khama Billiat, but we informed them that we are not selling the player.

“Following that, there have not been any negotiations with the chairman Kaizer Motaung or anyone from Kaizer Chiefs as reported in the media.

“We are concerned that the said Sundowns official can misrepresent us in this manner, causing unnecessary confusion and uncertainty to our supporters and stakeholders.

“We call on him to refrain from spreading false information in the media and respect the rules.

“Khama Billiat is committed to Kaizer Chiefs and is not joining any other club.

Player Updates:



Khama Billiat is committed to Kaizer Chiefs and is not joining any other club.



More info: https://t.co/6DYZXaiG8V#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/7hOtyV5YD1 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 14, 2019

“Following the article published online yesterday quoting a Sundowns official, we are considering taking action to deal with the matter. This unethical behaviour cannot and should not be tolerated.”

Sundowns are facing Chippa United in league action on Wednesday night, while Chiefs are next in action on 24 August against SuperSport United.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook