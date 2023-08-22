Kaizer Chiefs have been charged with misconduct by the PSL after their supporters launched missiles at their head coach Molefi Ntseki after their loss to TS Galaxy in Mbombela at the weekend.
Ntseki had to be escorted off the field by police after fans voiced their displeasure after yet another loss left them without a single win in the league so far this season.
“I refered charges of misconduct against Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. This is as a result of a missile-throwing incident that transpired in a match between themselves and TS Galaxy this past Sunday,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu on Tuesday evening.
“They have been scheduled to appear before the PSL DC on Tuesday, 29 August, 2023. Once the DC has pronounced its verdict and the matter finalised, I will then give a further update,” said Majavu, who added there would be no further comments until then.
Kaizer Chiefs have yet to make a public statement after their head coach was attacked. The attack on Ntseki was the second such incident involving the club.
Towards the end of last season, Ntseki’s predecessor Arthur Zwane suffered a cut to his lip after being hit by an object that was thrown onto the field by fans after they lost to SuperSport United in Rustenburg.
Zwane was stripped of his position in the off-season and made assistant coach, while technical director Ntseki was installed as the new man in charge.
The Soweto giants will be hoping to get their season up and running when they take on AmaZulu this weekend.
