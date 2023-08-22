Kaizer Chiefs have been charged with misconduct by the PSL after their supporters launched missiles at their head coach Molefi Ntseki after their loss to TS Galaxy in Mbombela at the weekend. Ntseki had to be escorted off the field by police after fans voiced their displeasure after yet another loss left them without a single win in the league so far this season.

Molefi Ntseki needed a police escort. 🚨



Kaizer Chiefs fans throwing coach Ntseki with projectiles. ❌❌❌



Just as the commentator says he is protected he is hit with a blue object.



Not on for fans to carry on this way! 😑 pic.twitter.com/CBplIZGG52 — Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) August 20, 2023 “I refered charges of misconduct against Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. This is as a result of a missile-throwing incident that transpired in a match between themselves and TS Galaxy this past Sunday,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu on Tuesday evening. “They have been scheduled to appear before the PSL DC on Tuesday, 29 August, 2023. Once the DC has pronounced its verdict and the matter finalised, I will then give a further update,” said Majavu, who added there would be no further comments until then.