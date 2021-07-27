Kaizer Chiefs splash the cash, sign Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs, in the throes of a spending splurge to bolster their ranks after their two-window FIFA transfer ban was lifted, on Tuesday announced marquee signings, Cole Alexander and Keagan Dolly. The two international midfielders both signed three-year deals. This will see them play for Chiefs until the 2024/25 season.

Chiefs' social media post read: “New player signings! Two Lions welcomed into the pride. We would like to officially announce the signing of Cole Alexander and Keagan Dolly to the club. Welcome MaKhosi, we are happy to have you with us.” New Player Signings!



Cape Town-born Alexander joins Chiefs' ranks and he has followed coach Stuart Baxter from Odisha FC, the Indian Super League club. Baxter was the coach at Odisha a few months ago. Alexander's arrival may correspond with the pending departure of Willard Katsande. Speculation is rife that Katsande will not be offered another Chiefs contract. He has been at Chiefs for a decade and has more than 300 appearances across all competitions.

Alexander, who has six Bafana Bafana caps, will link up with Sifiso Hlanti, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Brandon Peterson and Phathutshedzo Nange, who were teammates at Wits just over a year ago. Dolly, former Sundowns kingpin, was a free agent after his contract with French club Montpellier ended. He spent five seasons in France. He will not be a stranger at Chiefs and joins former Sundowns teammates Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro. he has been capped 19 times for Bafana Bafana. Alexander has started training, and Dolly starts on Thursday.