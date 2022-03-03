Kaizer Chiefs star Bernard Parker is feeling ’good and refreshed’ ahead of Soweto derby

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker has just returned from a minor injury, in time to feature in Saturday’s Soweto derby against arch rivals Orlando Pirates. Parker missed Chiefs' away victory against Baroka FC, but believes his body needed the break because he feels re-energised and raring to go in his 21st match against Pirates.

“I feel good and refreshed and can’t wait to be on the field again, given the chance,” says Parker. “Yes I am happy to be back and always ready to play these types of games. We live for these games, you want to be involved in this game because it is one of the biggest derbies on the continent. It is always an honour to play in this match." ALSO READ: Three reasons why Kaizer Chiefs are favourites for the Soweto derby

Parker has been a mainstay in the AmaKhosi's starting line-up for years now, and said his experience always gives him that edge whenever the Soweto derby comes around. "With Pirates' style of play and movement, they can always be a hiccup. They have good flair. How to contain that is a challenge. With my experience I know how to contain and manage that," he explained. "It is always with joy and a host of other good emotions that I look ahead to this game. The build- up, the hype, the talk, the history, it’s an exciting feeling,”

The Naturena-based club are in third place on the DStv premiership log and are the favourites to claim second and qualify for continental football. Wednesday morning training session #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/nCmMikoz6K — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 2, 2022