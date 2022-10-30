Kaizer Chiefs still on cloud nine… five Amakhosi players that stood out in the Soweto Derby

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs finished the first half of the Premiership season on a high note as they beat sworn-enemies Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Saturday afternoon. And that’s why IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka looks at five players that stood-out for the Glamour Boys as they soared to a win at the sold-out FNB Stadium.

Yusuf Maart Having scored a beautiful solo goal that proved to be the match winner against his former club, Maart was duly crowned the Man of the Match. But he was also effective for Chiefs in their build-up play, while he could cover for the defenders as well alongside his peer Njabulo Blom in the midfield.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Ngcobo was a surprise starter in coach Arthur Zwane’s team given the fact that he’s been used sparingly this season, mostly coming on from the bench. But Ngcobo grabbed the bulls by the horns at FNB Stadium. Such that he should have scored a goal of his own, having put a close-range shot wide. Njabulo Blom

Blom appears to have put the contractual saga with the club behind him after having another solid shift in the engine room together with Maart. Monnapule Saleng was expected to threaten Chiefs’ back four after coming off two fine performances, but Blom dealt with him throughout. Zitha Kwinika

Known to be porous in defence, Chiefs had to be at their best against Pirates who had come off two convincing wins in the league and MTN8. But Kwinika was solid in defence, breaking Pirates threats in front of goal. And that was quite an impressive shift given that he’s not a quick defender. Keagan Dolly

Dolly has embodied his role as Chiefs’ stand-in captain in the absence of the injured Itumeleng Khune. Sure, he didn’t score against Pirates, but you could see his role in ensuring that each and every player filled their roles perfect in such a big game. @Mihlalibaleka