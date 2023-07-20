Kaizer Chiefs striker Caleb Bimenyimana is close to sealing a move to a Moroccan club

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is reportedly close to sealing a move to a club in Morocco. The 25-year-old forward was the Amakhosi’s top scorer last season, scoring eight goals in all competitions, and has now attracted interest from North Africa.

The Burundi international is said to be on the verge of joining 2022 CAF Champions League winners Wydad Athletic Club with media reports confirming the clubs have agreed on a transfer fee. Bimenyimana joined Amakhosi at the beginning of last season and put pen to paper on a two-year deal with a one-year option at the Soweto giants. However, he arrived as a panic buy following a disjointed trial stint in the pre-season where he was deemed not good enough, but was later recalled to be the leading man in coach Arthur Zwane’s plans.

The 1,9-metre tall centre forward was said to be the final jigsaw for Chiefs, however, with the club's supporters seemingly unhappy with his contribution, it appears the Bimenyimana may have grown unhappy at the club. The Bujumbura-born forward has now opened the door to join his eighth club with Wydad looking to bolster their striking department. The Moroccan giants are said to have identified Bimenyinama as a potential replacement for Bouly Junior Sambou, who after an impressive season, has been attracting interest from Europe.

Chiefs now look set to create some space in their wage bill, with both Bimenyama and Khama Billiat seemingly heading towards the exit. The two departures will see the club desperate for a reliable goal-getter as they reconstruct their squad under the guidance of new head coach Molefi Ntseki. Amakhosi currently have one striker in their squad in the form of relentless Ashley Du Preez. The 26-year-old utility man scored eight goals and managed four assists for Chiefs last season.