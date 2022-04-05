Kaizer Chiefs suffer mental blow in quest for second following draw with TS Galaxy

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs quest to earn second spot this season and qualify for next season’s CAF Champions League suffered a blow as they were held to a 0-0 draw by struggling TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Concerning for Chiefs is the fact that their struggles with inconsistency this season again once appear to be deep. After earning a convincing 3-1 victory over Chippa United in their game prior to this encounter, they would have been expecting to bury this one.

Story continues below Advertisment

Galaxy held their own in the first half as they frustrated Chiefs with a deep defensive line. It took Chiefs five minutes to have their first opportunity of the game as Keagan Dolly fired a right-footed effort which was pushed away to safety by TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi. Dolly had another opportunity in the 12th minute but fired wide after Reyaad Pieterse fired the ball downfield and Samir Nurkovic got the ball to him. Galaxy had their first real opportunity of the game in the 23rd minute as Chidi Kwem rifled wide of the post.

The Rockets looked to reinforce their defence ahead of the second half as they brought on veteran defender Vuyo Mere for Nkosikhona Radebe. Siyabonga Ngezana wasted a chance to put Chiefs ahead in the 54th minute as he put the ball over the bar after finding himself on the receiving end of a Dolly corner. To add to Chiefs’ frustrations, Dolly found himself receiving a yellow card just before the hour mark. This means that he will be suspended for his team’s next game.

Story continues below Advertisment

From all the Chiefs players, it appeared to be Dolly who was the most enterprising. He sent in a pin-point cross again in the 62nd minute which found Cole Alexander but the former Bidvest Wits man headed wide. After 86 minutes, Wayde Lekay had an opportunity to give Galaxy a shock lead as he found himself one on one with Pieterse following a breakaway. However, his shot was weak as the Chiefs goalie made an easy save. Galaxy will be happier with the result as they are now out of the relegation zone. Chiefs will be frustrated as they missed a chance to put themselves in a strong position to finish second this season.

Story continues below Advertisment

Both teams will next be in action in two weeks. Galaxy travel to Ekurhuleni to play against Sekhukhune United at the Makhulong Stadium while Chiefs will host SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium. @eshlinv IOL Sport