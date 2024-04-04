Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United pay tribute to Luke Fleurs after tragic death

Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday paid tribute to AmaKhosi defender Luke Fleurs who died in a botched hijacking in Honeydew on Wednesday. As news of the 24-year-old’s death broke on Thursday, the tributes have poured in for the young player.

Fleurs was said to be driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI as he pulled into a petrol station on 14th avenue when the incident occurred. Chiefs posted on X, formerly Twitter, a picture of Fleurs in black and white along with some heartfelt words about the youngster.

The SAPS are handling… pic.twitter.com/4CTCiH1I41 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 4, 2024 Rest in peace “It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg,” said Chiefs on X. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course. May his dear soul rest in peace.” SuperSport United also paid tribute to Fleurs on Thursday morning, with a post on Facebook.

The 1.82m-tall defender began his senior career at Ubuntu Cape Town after rising up through the club’s junior ranks.

Fleurs joined Ubuntu’s academy at the age of 13 in 2013. Four years later he went on to make his debut in the National First Division at 17-years-old. Fleurs would go on to sign for SuperSport United in 2018. There he would go on to make over 60 appearances. His performances at SuperSport saw him move to Kaizer Chiefs on a two-year deal in October last year. He had not made any appearances for the team at the time of his death.