Khama Billiat was taken off on a stretcher with a calf injury in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Star attackers Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro are both in doubt for Kaizer Chiefs’ Premiership clash against Baroka FC on Saturday. Zimbabwean playmaker Billiat took a blow to his right leg, which saw him go off on a stretcher in the 2-0 victory over Cape Town City in last Sunday’s Nedbank Cup quarter-final.

Colombian front-man Castro also took a similar knock, Chiefs said on their website on Thursday, and they will be given time to prove their fitness for the Baroka clash on Saturday at the FNB Stadium (6pm kickoff).

“It concerns the calf area,” Chiefs physiotherapist Dave Milner said about Billiat’s injury.

“The pain is subsiding, but we are watching him closely. He will undergo a late fitness test on Friday.

“Castro is also under scrutiny. He picked up a comparable knock.

“He’s being monitored, and a decision will be made on his readiness to play this weekend.”

Good news for Amakhosi fans is that Mulomowandau Mathoho and Lebogang Manyama are back in training, although it is unclear whether they will be ready to face Baroka.

Happy Mashiane is still out with a toe problem, while Milner said doctors “are happy with” Khune’s progress from a shoulder operation, which will keep him off the field for the rest of the domestic season.

Glamour Boys' morning training session at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena #AbsaPrem #HailTheChief pic.twitter.com/KB84P9UoJh — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 4, 2019

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup semi-final against Chippa United will take place on April 20 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth (8.15pm kickoff).

The other semi-final will see Golden Arrows host TS Galaxy on the same day at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (3pm kickoff).

