JOHANNESBURG – The quarter-final stages of the Nedbank Cup will be played between March 27 and March 31. The quarter-final action will begin on Wednesday, March 27, when National First Division outfits Cape Umoya United and TS Galaxy, both playing in their first-ever quarter-final fixture, lock horns at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

The match starts at 7.30pm.

On Saturday afternoon, March 31, Bloemfontein Celtic will welcome their former coach Steve Komphela and his Lamontville Golden Arrows side to the Dr Molemela Stadium. Kickoff is at 3pm.

Later in the evening, 2010 champions Wits will host a rejuvenated Chippa United side at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg.

Kickoff for this fixture is scheduled at 8.15pm.

The following day, Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City will square off at the Mbombela Stadium.

Amakhosi reached the quarter-final stage after defeating two lower division sides, Tornado FC and The Magic FC, while ‘The Citizens’ overcame SuperSport United and Highlands Park in the first two rounds of the tournament.

This match will kick off at 3pm.

Nedbank Cup quarter-final fixtures

Wednesday, 27 March: Cape Umoya United vs TS Galaxy, Athlone Stadium, 7.30pm

Saturday, 30 March: Bloemfontein Celtic v Golden Arrows, Dr Molemela Stadium, 3pm, Wits v Chippa United, Bidvest Stadium, 8.15pm

Sunday, 31 March: Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City, Mbombela Stadium, 3pm

