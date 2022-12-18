Kaizer Chiefs take Congolese striker on trial

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs are working around the clock to bolster their striking unit for the second half of the season after inviting Christian Saile for a trial this week. Most of the teams in the Premiership have returned to training as they start their preparations for the resumption of the league next week.

It has been reported that Saile has been spotted training with Amakhosi after being given permission by Zambian top-flight outfit Nchanga Rangers to do so. The Congolese striker made a name for himself in the Zambian second division, after scoring 19 league goals to help Rangers gain promotion to the top flight. The left-footer hasn’t been at his sharpest in the top flight, though, as he has scored five league goals this season, with his team in 13th placed on the standings.

Nonetheless, online posts from Rangers’ fans have lauded Saile’s prowess, with Allan Sakala rating him as a “complete and skillful striker” on Facebook. Chiefs have ample time before they can decide on the striker, given that the January transfer window runs for the duration of the first month of the year. Chiefs had an up and down first half of the season. They are currently fourth on the league standings with 21 points, seven behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their shortcomings were also due to the fact that they relied heavily on Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez for goals in most of their matches. Bimenyimana, who is an out-and-out striker unlike Du Preez, had a fine start to life at Chiefs, scoring six goals before injuries halted his progress. Du Preez, meanwhile, has had a sluggish start at Chiefs. He has only managed three goals in 13 matches, although he has been backed by coach Arthur Zwane on a consistent basis.

Chiefs are in desperate need of a striker who will hit the ground running, given that they are behind in terms of their targets this season. Zwane was roped in to bring back the club’s winning and playing culture and while there have been improvements here and there, they still have a lot to do. That’s why they will want to start the second half of the season where they left off and chase silverware going forward. It’s been seven years since Chiefs won a trophy.

Sundowns, meanwhile, have won the league for five times in a row, while Orlando Pirates claimed the MTN8 after beating AmaZulu in the final last month. Not all is lost for Chiefs though. There is still the Nedbank Cup, and potentially the league title to play for in the second half of the season. And that’s why whichever marksman is brought in during January, has to ensure he knows what Zwane wants from him.