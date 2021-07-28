Kaizer Chiefs take stock: seven players released, three transfer-listed

CAPE TOWN - Stocktaking at Kaizer Chiefs took a cruel twist on Tuesday when seven players were told they are not part of the coach’s plans for the coming season. Topping the seven-man list is Willard Katsande, the Zimbabwean who joined Chiefs a decade ago from Ajax Cape Town. He holds the record of being the most capped foreigner after playing 326 official matches for Chiefs. He is one cap more than fellow countryman Tinashe Nengomasha.

The 35-year-old Katsande will announce his plans in due course. ALSO READ: ’I’m delighted to join a team I supported as a youngster,’ says Keagan Dolly on signing for Kaizer Chiefs When making the announcement, Chiefs paid tribute to Katsande for his immense contribution in a decade. Chiefs said he is a consummate professional. He was dedicated to his work and ready to fight for the team, like a soldier.

Philani Zulu is another headed for the exit door. The left-back cum-midfielder's contract will not be extended. He joined Chiefs in 2017 from Maritzburg United and played 98 matches during four seasons at Chiefs. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs splash the cash, sign Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander Goalkeeper Brylon Petersen who joined Chiefs from Maritzburg United is also out of contract after he was not offered a new contract.

Defender Kgotso Moleko who joined Chiefs in 2013 has also been released. The defender joined Chiefs from Bloemfontein Celtic. During his time at Chiefs, the team lifted two league titles. ALSO READ: Cape Town City moving in the right direction ahead of MTN8 clash against AmaZulu, says coach Eric Tinkler Three players have been placed on the transfer list, starting with striker Lazalous Kambole who is available for a loan or permanent basis. The Zambian joined Chiefs from Zambian giants Zesco United in July 2019. He has played 40 matches in the two seasons.

The 24-year-old left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, originally from Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy, is also transfer-listed. He has 53 caps but has enjoyed limited game time in the last two seasons. The 25-year-old left-back Yagan Sasman has also been transfer-listed. He has 32 caps and scored three goals during that time.