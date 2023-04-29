Kaizer Chiefs taking it one Soweto Derby at a time

Johannesburg - The Kaizer Chiefs technical team have their work cut for them as they have to ensure the players are focused ahead of back-to-back Soweto derbies next week. Chiefs returned to winning ways on Thursday afternoon, beating Chippa United 1-0 in the Premiership to boost their top three finish ambitions after losing to Sekhukhune United last week.

While that feat meant that they are two points away from the third-placed Orlando Pirates, who are in action on Sunday away to Stellenbosch, it gave them a huge morale booster ahead of an important week. Amakhosi will host the rejuvenated Swallows side on Monday, who bought themselves some breathing space from the relegation dogfight after beating basement dweller Mariztburg United on Thursday, in Polokwane.

Five days after that, Chiefs will clash with Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-final and two more wins int the competition would mean their first taste of silverware in seven years. And with Saturday’s clash at the Calabash already causing hype due to its significance, many are concerned that Arthur Zwane’s men will be playing the first Soweto derby against Swallows with one eye on the following fixture.

Zwane, though, is banking on his seasoned technical team, who boast playing experience, to help the players with game management ahead of their two crucial matches next week. “That’s something that will be very key from our side – especially as a technical team on how we manage the players. Fortunately, some of us played in these types of games,” Zwane said. “We know how important it is to collect points just before the derby. Sometimes the derby can make you forget about what’s important. What’s key for us is to take it one game at a time.

Despite their rollercoaster performances in the past, Chiefs seem to leave no stone unturned in their preparations heading into the Soweto derby against Pirates having won in their last five matches. But clearly Zwane is not banking on previous success to help them make it six wins against their eternal rivals in as many matches, insisting they’ll think about Pirates after Monday’s game. “As soon as we finish the game on Monday then we’ll focus on the game against Pirates even though it will be difficult because people are talking about the derby especially after great performances like this," Zwane said.

“People are already thinking of Pirates – and not Swallows. That gets to our players' ears, and they start thinking about it. But we’ve been in such situations when we were still playing.”

The closing stages of the season also requires squad management, with coaches ensuring that they know when to field and rest players so that they can give their best whenever they are required. Since his arrival, Christian Saile has hardly been rested while players such as Wandile Duba are hardly getting game-time. But Zwane says they’ll give youngsters such as Duba opportunities in suitable matches. “We are always looking to give our youngsters an opportunity. Even today (Thursday) I wanted to throw him in but unfortunately, I couldn’t because we wanted to consolidate our lead that time,” Zwane said.

“I wanted us to get the second goal and kill the game. And then I wanted the youngsters to get an opportunity to get out there and express themselves in our structure. But we couldn’t. “We are still desperate for points so there was no time to gamble and experiment. But when the opportunity presents itself, we’ll play them. But we’ll see how we are going to profile Swallows.” @Mihlalibaleka