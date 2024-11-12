Kaizer Chiefs target free agent Bongani Zungu to strengthen midfield in January transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs will reportedly make a bid to sign former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu during the January transfer window.
According to a report in Soccer Laduma, the Soweto giants are keen to shore up their midfield, and free agent Zungu suits the bill perfectly, especially with Venezuelan Edson Castillo a long-term injury concern.
However, in order to complete the signing of Zungu, Chiefs will have to make some space available, either by selling or loaning out some of their players.
Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Samkelo Zwane are some of the players who could reportedly make way for the 32-year-old former Glasgow Rangers star.
Zungu has been without a club ever since leaving Sundowns at the end of last season. His exit from the champions was thought to be the contributing factor in the breaking down of the relationship between former Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena and director of football Fleming Berg.
Mokwena, now the head coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, attempted to sign him for his new club during the off-season, but the deal fell through after they were unable to reach an agreement over wages.
Before returning to Sundowns, Zungu spend six years playing in Portugal and France, and made news in the UK when he violated lockdown regulations when on loan at Rangers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In September, Junior Khanye urged Kaizer Chiefs’ Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates to make a play for Zungu’s signature, saying, according to iDiskiTimes: "Forget age, I mean if a player is good, he is good, quality is quality and that’s how they mature. So, Pirates need Bongani Zungu.
"... Credit to his past coaches like Rulani [Mokwena] and Pitso [Mosimane] because they worked on him post his days at Tuks. I mean his crosses are like those of players who play in the number 10 position. He plays forward passes more than backward and sideways. They need Bongani Zungu," he said.
