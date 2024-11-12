Kaizer Chiefs target free agent Bongani Zungu to strengthen midfield in January transfer window

According to a report in Soccer Laduma, the Soweto giants are keen to shore up their midfield, and free agent Zungu suits the bill perfectly, especially with Venezuelan Edson Castillo a long-term injury concern.

However, in order to complete the signing of Zungu, Chiefs will have to make some space available, either by selling or loaning out some of their players.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Samkelo Zwane are some of the players who could reportedly make way for the 32-year-old former Glasgow Rangers star.

Zungu has been without a club ever since leaving Sundowns at the end of last season. His exit from the champions was thought to be the contributing factor in the breaking down of the relationship between former Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena and director of football Fleming Berg.