Kaizer Chiefs trio earn new contracts

DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs have extended the contracts of the trio of Siphelele Ntshangase, Philani Zulu and Brylon Petersen.

The club announced the news that they've extended the deals of the three players on their twitter account.

Their contracts were all up for renewal in two days time. Ntshangase joined Amakhosi with huge expectations from Baroka FC. He started life with the Glamour Boys like a house on fire two seasons ago, but has since faded into the periphery at the club under Ernst Middendorp. Since the arrival of the German, Ntshangase has struggled for game time.

Before the coronavirus halted the Premier Soccer League season, Ntshangase was yet to make an appearance for Amakhosi. Des[ite struggling for game time, however, Ntshangase remained a fan favourite, and they will be delighted by the news.

When it comes to Zulu, the former Maritzburg United star has featured in a number of positions at Chiefs under Middendorp. He has been used as a wing back, left winger, central attacking midfielder and left back. Zulu was also one of Middendorp's favourite players when the two were at Maritzburg United.