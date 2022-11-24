Kaizer Chiefs turn back the clock as they resume partnership with Kappa after 26 years

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs’ lengthy relationship with sport apparel manufacturer Nike is set to come to an end this season, with the Soweto giants rejoining forces with Kappa. Chiefs partnered with Nike South Africa during the start of the 2001/2002 season as Amakhosi enjoyed a successful run in the first 14 years.

But after a seven-and-a-half years trophy drought, the two brands clearly couldn’t come to an agreement for a renewal beyond the current campaign. Chiefs and Kappa Reunite



We are excited to announce that we have reunited with our Italian Familia.



Kaizer Chiefs and Kappa start a new chapter in the book that is the beautiful story of Amakhosi.



We are excited and look towards a new future.#KCKappa #KappaSA #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/0m6SZ9d2nL — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 24, 2022

That led to Chiefs rejoining forces with Italian sportswear giants Kappa on a five-year deal which is set to commence from the 2023/2024 season, the club announced on Thursday. “We are excited to team up with Kappa once again, a brand with which Kaizer Chiefs set new records and established itself as trendsetters in African football in the early 1990s,” said Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung who’s in Italy to finalise the deal. “Kappa, like Kaizer Chiefs, is a unique brand of style and class and one of the key players in the global football kit space. Kappa have had great partnerships with some of the world’s leading football clubs, as well as a number of local teams over the years.

“This deal is not only an acknowledgement of our past but also an exciting leap into the future for the club.” The relationship between Chiefs and Kappa started in 1989 as the two brands enjoyed a seven-year trophy-laden partnership until 1996. This marriage also generated enormous growth for the Kappa brand in South Africa and neighbouring countries.

“The signing of this partnership with Kaizer Chiefs has been a target of our company since we reignited the Kappa brand in South Africa,” Kappa South Africa CEO Michael Joseph said. “This partnership is in perfect alignment with our ambition and continuous goals to continue to make Kappa the largest sports brand in Africa. “We are thrilled to be once again partnering with a club like Kaizer Chiefs whose passion and drive in all aspects, matches that of our brand.”

Kappa will supply kit and accessory products to all Kaizer Chiefs teams, from the youth academy development teams to the senior team. Moreover, Kappa will have the right to manufacture and distribute Chiefs and Kappa branded merchandise and accessories throughout South Africa, Africa and all over the world. Chiefs thanked Nike for their partnership over the years.