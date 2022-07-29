Kaizer Chiefs veteran Itumeleng Khune vows to fight for number one jersey

Johannesburg — Itumeleng Khune had a nicely trimmed chiskop with a goatee at the DStv Premiership launch this week, complementing his urge of starting afresh at Kaizer Chiefs during the upcoming season. Khune is one of the most successful goalkeepers in PSL history, which has seen him play at the very top in an illustrious 15-year career at Chiefs.

Having won every domestic trophy and individual award up for grabs, including the SA Sport Star of the Year in 2013, Khune was tipped for longevity by many pundits. However, instead of maturing like fine wine, like most of the top goalkeepers around the world, Khune’s career has endured a massive decline. Off the field shenanigans, injury woes, and off-form contributed to Khune’s decline as he spent more time in the stands or in the medical room in the past few seasons.

But with winds of change blowing through Chiefs following the appointment of Arthur Zwane as the new head coach, there’s an opportunity for all the players to make an impression. Last season, Brandon Petersen, Daniel Akpeyi, and Bruce Bvuma rotated the number one jersey, with Khune enduring his worst season ever after only making one appearance. But the 35-year-old, who’s retained his club captain role ahead of the new season, says he’s ready to fight for the number one jersey come the new season.

“I just have to go out there and fight for the number one spot,” said Khune who was accompanied by Zwane during the DStv Premiership launch. “It is not going to be easy. There’s Bruce Bvuma, who is a future Bafana Bafana number one, and there’s Brandon Peterson who is also knocking on the Bafana door.” “The competition is stiff and tight, so we just want to give coach Arthur and coach Dillon a good headache because we’ve already played a couple of friendlies,” he added.

The ongoing transfer window has been tough for some club legends, with Chiefs’ crosstown rivals Orlando Pirates releasing Happy Jele, who spent 16 years at the club. Due to his little game-time at Chiefs over the years, rumours were also rife that Khune would be deployed to the then vacant goalkeeper coaching post in June. So much so that those talks intensified when he undertook the goalkeeping course that was organised by Fifa at the Safa technical centre in June.

With a year still remaining on his contract, Khune vowed he’ll never leave the Naturena-based club. A statement that insisted he'd consider a non-playing job at the club when he hung up his gloves. “I will never entertain (talks) that I should leave the club. I will never go anywhere. I'm a 'Khosi for Life',” Khune, who’s got 91 caps for Bafana Bafana, said. “I've been given an opportunity from the development to the senior side. I've been given the responsibility of captaining the biggest club on the continent.

“So, I wouldn't entertain ideas that I would like to leave the club in the future.” Chiefs released a host of senior players, including vice-captain Bernard Parker, and signed some fresh faces, such as Ashely Du Preez, during the ongoing transfer window. But having players such as Khune should help Zwane instil Chiefs’ culture and winning identity to the newbies.