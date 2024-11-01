Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Carling Knockout quarter-final showdown set for sold-out FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will once again face off in front of a sold out FNB Stadium after the last tickets were snapped up on Friday afternoon. Chiefs will host Sundowns in a Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final at 6pm on Saturday evening.

With the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates not happening for another two months, the rivalry with the mighty Masandawana will have to do for Amakhosi faithful, who have fallen in love with their team again following Nasreddine Nabi’s appointment as head coach. Sold Out! 🚫#Amakhosi4Life #AlwaysHome #CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/RXPn9UqLMT — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 1, 2024

Earlier in the season, league champions Mamelodi Sundowns claimed all three points from their clash at the FNB Stadium in controversial fashion. And since then, their season has grown from strength-to-strength, while Nabi’s Chiefs have hit a few potholes along the way. Sundowns have won all but one of their five games that followed, and Chiefs have only been on the winning side just once. Speaking ahead of the game, Nabi said he had to be realistic about what Kaizer Chiefs can achieve in his first season at the club, especially after a run of two games without a win.