Kaizer Chiefs were wasteful in front of goal - coach Arthur Zwane

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Arthur Zwane says his charges were wasteful in front of goal in their league clash against AmaZulu, which cost them all three points. Chiefs marched into the MTN8 semi-final last week after beating Stellenbosch 4-3 in the penalty shootout, after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

Taking a couple of positives from that victory, Chiefs were expected to win their clash against Usuthu on Saturday night in front of their supporters at home. But as good as they were in both halves, they huffed and puffed but couldn’t find the breakthrough as the two teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Chiefs even missed a penalty as Dillan Solomons put his effort wide in the early stages of the first half. Keeping in mind the chances that his team created, Zwane said they would have been home and dry if they converted their chances in front of goal in Johannesburg.

“Had we scored the penalty that we got, the game was going to open up. And maybe, we’d have been able to create more scoring opportunities,” Zwane said. “Perhaps, it would have been a different story altogether. But unfortunately we couldn’t take that one. And we still had goal scoring opportunities. “But we didn’t take them. I must still commend the effort of the boys even though I believed we played with gear three and four and didn't get to five.”

Chiefs will be hoping to be more clinical in the MTN8 semis against Usuthu next month. But they’ll have to start against Marumo Gallants on September 11. @Mihlalibaleka IOL Sport