Kaizer Chiefs wield the axe and demote Arthur Zwane, Molefi Ntseki appointed head coach

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs made a shock reshuffled of their technical team on Wednesday as they announce Molefi Ntseki as the club's new head coach. Amakhosi’s decision to promote Ntseki from the club's Head of Development sees an adjustment within the club’s technical team.

Breaking News: Chiefs Restructure Coaching Department



Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to formally announce the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as the new Head Coach of the first team, effective immediately.



Read more: https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#KCHeadCoach #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/qxUtogd1Ck — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 28, 2023 Previoys head coach Arthur Zwane was demoted after a difficult season, and will return to his previous post of assistant coach alongside Dillon Sheppard. Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung congratulated Ntseki and expressed his delight at having a man of the former Bafana Bafana coach’s experience at the helm of the club

“We would like to congratulate Coach Ntseki and thank him for accepting this huge responsibility. We know it’s not an easy task but we believe his experience and knowledge will help us improve and achieve our goals as Kaizer Chiefs,” the statement read. “He has been here for two years, working well with Coaches Arthur and Dillon in his role as Head of Technical, and will now work with them in a different capacity,” added Motaung. The club also reinstated the services of former goalkeeper coach Rainer Dinkelacker on an advisory role.

The German born coach is the man behind the clubs previous longstanding riches in the goalkeeping department that brought about the like of Rowen Fernandez, Emile Baron and Itumeleng Khune. “Chiefs have appointed former goalkeeper coach Rainer Dinkelacker as a Strategic Adviser in the goalkeeping department of the Club. The highly experienced and successful Dinkelacker will work with the goalkeeper coaches and the goalkeepers next season,” the club statement read.