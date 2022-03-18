Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration case against PSL, granted chance to play outstanding games

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs have won their arbitration case against the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and have been granted the opportunity to play their matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows. The Amakhosi faithful have been holding their breath for months now as their failure to honour two fixtures in December last year looked set to be a big blow to their title credentials.

Chiefs submitted a request to not honour their fixtures in December after an outbreak of more than 35 Covid-19 cases within the club. Chiefs were charged by PSL prosecutor, Zola Majavu over the matter, and Nazeer Cassim was appointed as arbitrator after they failed to reach a resolution. "It is my view that Kaizer Chiefs was justified in not fielding teams for the fixtures on December 4 and December 8 2021. These two games must be replayed,” Cassim said, as per TimesLive.

“There is much to be said that where possible games must be replayed in order to enable soccer to triumph and the best team on the day in question to be rewarded for its efforts. “I am averse to the litigation process deciding the winner. It is better that the results of the match be determined in the field.” This decision could potentially play a big part in determining the champions of the DStv premiership. Chiefs could move as close to four points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, granted they win all their games in hand.

