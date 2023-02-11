Kaizer Chiefs win first Nedbank Cup battle, but long road ahead to win the war

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes that his side executed their plans well, as they overcame Maritzburg United 2-0 in a Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night. Chiefs were the dominant side, helped by Travis Graham's first half sending off. They required, though, more than 90 minutes to finish off Fadu Davids' side.

"We started the game like a house on fire and created quite a few chances early in the game. We could have scored two or three goals in the opening 15 minutes but their goalkeeper kept them in the game. The plan was not to allow them time and space on the ball and to press them high enough, causing them to make mistakes and it worked," said Zwane. For Chiefs the win will be a relief. It was known that this season would be a challenging one for them, filled with new lessons. The Nedbank Cup presents them with a final opportunity to add some silverware to their cabinet this season.

With more than 30 shots at goal, Chiefs will know that they still have to make a lot of improvement as the tournament approaches its latter stages. Chiefs were regularly in the Maritzburg danger area, but still required extra time goals from Christian Basomboli and Ashley Du Preez to secure the win. ALSO READ: Five Orlando Pirates players that will relish Nedbank Cup opportunity

"We were not clinical enough and did not take our chances. As the game progressed, they also started gaining momentum but we were still in control of the game and caused them to make mistakes which led to their red card. After that we knew it would be difficult for them with 10 men. They had to sit make and wait for the right moment to launch an attack," added Zwane. Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows looking to avoid potential Nedbank upsets Chiefs return to action next Saturday as they host Golden Arrows in a league clash at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

